It was Jordan Staal's turn to be the hero in Game 5, as the 'Canes captain score the game-winner just over two minutes into overtime. For the third straight game, the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators needed more than 60 minutes to declare a winner in Game 5 on Tuesday. After a 3-2 OT win, Carolina is up 3-2 in this best-of-seven. The series shifts to Nashville for Game 6 on Thursday, with the Predators trying to stay alive and force a Game 7.