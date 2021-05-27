Cancel
Lycoming County, PA

Lycoming professor presents translation of contemporary Spanish play

Sun-Gazette
 14 days ago

On April 27, Lycoming’s Modern Language Studies Department Chair and Logan A. Richmond Endowed Professor Sandra Kingery, Ph.D., presented her translation of “The Treatment,” a play by Spanish writer Pablo Remon. The Lycoming theatre department presented a selection from the first act of the play virtually as a staged reading performed by Lycoming students and directed by C. Austin Hill, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of theatre.

