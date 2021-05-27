Lycoming professor presents translation of contemporary Spanish play
On April 27, Lycoming’s Modern Language Studies Department Chair and Logan A. Richmond Endowed Professor Sandra Kingery, Ph.D., presented her translation of “The Treatment,” a play by Spanish writer Pablo Remon. The Lycoming theatre department presented a selection from the first act of the play virtually as a staged reading performed by Lycoming students and directed by C. Austin Hill, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of theatre.www.sungazette.com