June 1 Opening Day

Ten handpainted rocks,black with red letters saying, "Junior's" will be placed throughout Paullina. Kids, find them and bring them to "Junior's Bar & Grill" for a prize. Junior’s Bar & Grill is expecting to hold it’s opening day on Tuesday June 1, 2021. The former Hawkeye Bar has changed hands. Richard Van Beek, Jr., “Junior” to so many in the Paullina area, is now the proud owner.Hours of operation will start with lunch and supper, serving food from 11-2 and 5-8:30pm. Doors open at 10am and will stay open for . . .