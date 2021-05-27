Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paullina, IA

June 1 Opening Day

belltimescourier.com
 17 days ago

Ten handpainted rocks,black with red letters saying, "Junior's" will be placed throughout Paullina. Kids, find them and bring them to "Junior's Bar & Grill" for a prize. Junior’s Bar & Grill is expecting to hold it’s opening day on Tuesday June 1, 2021. The former Hawkeye Bar has changed hands. Richard Van Beek, Jr., “Junior” to so many in the Paullina area, is now the proud owner.Hours of operation will start with lunch and supper, serving food from 11-2 and 5-8:30pm. Doors open at 10am and will stay open for . . .

belltimescourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Restaurants
City
Paullina, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Opening Day#On This Day#Free Lunch#Open Doors#Hawkeye Bar#Junior S Bar Grill#Rocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...