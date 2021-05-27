Cancel
Man City Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Makes Honest Assessment of Chelsea, Labelling Club as "One of the Best"

By Sam Puddephatt
CityXtra
CityXtra
 17 days ago
The Ukrainian international put on an impressive performance in both legs of the semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, playing a vital role in keeping the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at bay.

When asked about what it means to be in the Champions League final, Oleksandr Zinchenko stated that it was not even something that he could dream of as a kid growing up with a love for the game.

The 24 year-old explained, “I couldn’t even dream when I was a kid that one day I could be in the Champions League final. But dreams come true and everyone is so excited about this."

"We are just trying to prepare ourselves as much as we can and hopefully we can do our job. Everyone wants to get [the trophy] and everyone wants to achieve this. We are going to prepare as much as we can and try our best."

He continued, "Every football player is dreaming about lifting this title because it is so nice. This is something special. You have to dream about things sometimes because dreams come true.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko was also full of praise for Chelsea and the work of their new manager Thomas Tuchel when asked about coming up against the fellow Premier League side in the showpiece European final.

They are one of the best clubs in the world, that is why they are there. They have a lot of quality players and they organise well defensively. They have a good manager who has been doing well and it is going to be a very interesting game.”

There is a final, there is no underdogs, and it is going to be another game, completely another game away from the Premier League. Everyone wants to achieve this and everyone is going to give everything. It will be a completely different game to the Premier League because this is a final of the Champions League.”

Joining Manchester City and initially the City Football Group from Russian side FC Ufa back in 2016, Oleksandr Zinchenko was a natural central midfielder, however Pep Guardiola preferred to play the Ukrainian in the full-back position.

At the beginning, when I came, it wasn’t easy but step by step I was trying to learn as much as I can from everyone here, from the staff and the players," Zinchenko continued.

"Every time I was trying to learn a lot and take everything that I can. I really like this position, I feel comfortable there and I feel more comfortable every single time when I am on the pitch."

The midfielder converted to a defender closed by stating, "The most important thing is that I just want to help my team. If the manager is going to decide to put me in the other position, I am alright as well. Everyone here is just here to help the team, it doesn’t matter which position you are using and you have to be ready for everything.”

