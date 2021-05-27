Cancel
AC Milan land Lille goalkeeper Maignan on five-year deal

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench international goalkeeper Mike Maignan has signed a five-year contract with AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Thursday. The 25-year-old, who is the third-choice goalkeeper for the French national team, will have the tough task of succeeding Italian first choice Gianluigi Donnarumma whose departure was made official on Wednesday.

www.besoccer.com
