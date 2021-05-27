Cancel
Politics

Blue Marsh Lake Open for Memorial Day Weekend with New Traffic Pattern

By Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dry Brooks Day Use Area at Blue Marsh Lake will reopen on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in time for Memorial Day weekend. Visitors should be aware that a new traffic pattern will be in place. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have implemented changes to the traffic flow pattern at the Dry Brooks Day Use Area Parking Lot F Area near the Swim Beach.

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Berks Weekly

​Muhlenberg Township Parks & Rec offering Kayaking 101 Course

Since COVID-19 started last year, many have gone to the local waterways for recreation. Jim Dietrich Park has access to the river and many have taken advantage of that. Muhlenberg Parks & Recreation, along with the assistance of Blue Marsh Outdoors, has organized a basic kayaking 101 course for Saturday, May 22nd. This course will teach you about the various types of kayaks; how to enter a kayak; how to paddle; how to re-enter a kayak from the water; etc.