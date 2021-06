PERHAM — The West Central Area boys’ golf team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Knights won the Section 6A championship by 15 strokes at the Perham Lakeside Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday, June 7 and 8. The Knights had a winning score of 709 followed by Hillcrest with 725. Breckenridge came in at 738, Pine River-Backus 740. Other schools competing that did not advance as teams to the second day were Otter Tail Central, Underwood, Rothsay, Ashby, Pelican Rapids, Park Christian, Nevis and Lake Park-Audubon.