Wisconsin Assembly hearing set on panel's first police bills

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 11 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers on Thursday were set to consider the first bills based on recommendations from a racial disparities task force that the Assembly's top Republican put together last year following George Floyd's death and a rash of police shootings across the country. The Assembly's criminal justice committee...

