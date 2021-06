LOS ANGELES — When Will Smith decided to praise every Dodgers reliever who came through against the Phillies, the catcher had a lengthy list to remember. “DP (David Price) coming in, Joe (Kelly), Blake (Treinen), Victor (Gonzalez), and Kenley (Jansen) closing it out, and Jimmy (Nelson),” Smith said. “They were all really good. They pounded the zone, put guys away, pitched out of a couple of jams. They were great tonight.”