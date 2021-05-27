On the Practice of Patience, from the May We Gather Buddhist Memorial for Asian American Ancestors

The sky wept a light drizzle as I exited the subway station in Guangzhou, a feeling of being completely and utterly lost washing over me as I started looking for the address to the hotel where my grandparents were staying. Unlike the places I’d visited before, China was and is special. It doesn’t really have an apparent address system in place. This might have excited me on previous trips, as I’ve always felt a sense of excitement when I land in a new city — a curiosity for all the endless possibilities and discoveries that await me. But I knew that this trip would be different. In its place, I felt a sense of uneasiness — a tension fueled by not knowing if I was congruent with what lay ahead. This trip was much more personal than others. I was born in Queens, New York and, despite my appearance as an Asian American, I didn’t know what it meant to be Chinese, or how that would affect my travel experience here.