On the Practice of Patience, from the May We Gather Buddhist Memorial for Asian American Ancestors

By Mihiri Tillakaratne
 5 days ago

At the recent May We Gather memorial, offered in support of the Asian American community after March 16th's Atlanta shootings, Bhante Sanathavihari spoke about our capacity to develop wisdom and compassion even in the face of the unbearable. Read this article in Spanish here. On May 4, 2021, the Higashi...

Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Month in Wheaton in May

Wheaton Public Library and the City of Wheaton are celebrating Asian American & Pacific Month in May by offering programs and book displays for all ages. On Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m., the library and the city's community relations commission are co-sponsoring the panel discussion, "Stereotypes that Harm the Asian American Community."
MinoritiesPosted by
USAFacts

The diverse demographics of Asian Americans

There are 18.6 million Asian Americans living in the US, making up 6% of the US population, according to the latest available census data. The data shows that, on average, Asian Americans are younger, more likely to be born abroad, and live in households with higher income than the average American.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Teach Asian American history

Kudos to Vancouver City Councilor Sarah Fox on her timely and perceptive opinion piece on Asian Americans (“Honor Asian Americans, learn full U.S. history,” The Columbian, May 16). Discrimination against any person based on their race or place of origin is intolerable, but the recent attacks on people who are perceived as Asian are particularly despicable generated in part from the words uttered by our former President. This doesn’t happen in a vacuum.
MinoritiesPatriot Ledger

COLUMN: Road to Responsibility is thankful for support from Asian American community

We went through some pretty scary times at the beginning of the pandemic. We already had made the painful decision to close down our programs to individuals who count on that routine, that outside interaction, but now we had an even bigger issue – how to ensure the ongoing safety for our group home residents, and the staff who care for them. We faced incredible challenges getting basics like disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and especially PPE.
Navajo, NMladailypost.com

Navajo Scholar Dr. Jennifer Denetdale Rewrites Diné History To Include Overlooked Leadership Roles Of Women

Navajo scholar and historian Dr. Jennifer Denetdale looks deeper into Diné history to bring matriarchal leadership to the surface. Courtesy/NHS. CH’ÍHOOTSOOÍ, DINÉTAH, (WINDOW ROCK, NAVAJO NATION) — Navajo historian Dr. Jennifer Denetdale rewrites Diné history to include the overlooked leadership roles of Diné women. To her credit, Dr. Denetdale is...
San Francisco, CAsierraclub.org

What Can the Environmental Movement Learn From Asian American Art?

Discrimination against Asian Americans is nothing new in the United States, though it has taken on novel forms in the past year, from the racialization of COVID-19 as the “China virus” to the surge of violent attacks against Asian elders. In the midst of this tense political-pandemic landscape, conversations around what it means to be an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) are burgeoning once again in the mainstream.
Visual Artchireviewofbooks.com

Art and Culture on Their Own Terms in “Best! Letters from Asian Americans in the arts”

“Sitting down to write a letter, with an addressee and signatory, is an intimate experience,” editors Christopher K. Ho and Daisy Nam write in the introduction of Best! Letters from Asian Americans in the arts. The pretext is deceptively simple: Ho, a visual artist, and Nam, a curator, invited Asian Americans, loosely defined, working across the arts to write letters exploring the racial tensions that underlie their personal and artistic lives, to examine their culture on their own terms. The result is a gorgeous display of the diversity of lived experiences of art workers who fall imperfectly under the “Asian American” identifier.
MinoritiesDouglas County Sentinel

Howard: Come meet your Muslim neighbor

In this space over the past two weeks, you’ve imaginarily “traveled” through your neighborhood and met your Asian and LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer) American neighbors. This week we continue, this time to meet your Muslim neighbor. But first, you know the paper and pencil drill — jot down...
Lifestylepassionpassport.com

My Asian American Homecoming

The sky wept a light drizzle as I exited the subway station in Guangzhou, a feeling of being completely and utterly lost washing over me as I started looking for the address to the hotel where my grandparents were staying. Unlike the places I’d visited before, China was and is special. It doesn’t really have an apparent address system in place. This might have excited me on previous trips, as I’ve always felt a sense of excitement when I land in a new city — a curiosity for all the endless possibilities and discoveries that await me. But I knew that this trip would be different. In its place, I felt a sense of uneasiness — a tension fueled by not knowing if I was congruent with what lay ahead. This trip was much more personal than others. I was born in Queens, New York and, despite my appearance as an Asian American, I didn’t know what it meant to be Chinese, or how that would affect my travel experience here.
Irvine, CAbrandman.edu

Stories and achievements from Asian American and Pacific Islander communities

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, created by a 1992 act of Congress that expanded upon earlier commemorations that usually lasted only a week. As explained by the Library of Congress, the decision to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander histories in May recognized two key developments in American history: The May 1843 arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States and the construction of the transcontinental railroad, finished in May 1869 with credit for the heavy labor going to work crews primarily composed of immigrants from China.
Minoritiesrobhasawebsite.com

Asian-American Representation on Reality TV

Each May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is dedicated to recognizing the community’s contributions to the United States history and culture. In honor of this month and to confront the rise of hatred directed towards Asian Americans (#StopAsianHate), RHAP podcasters Kevin McLain (@AsianNarc) and Sasha Joseph (@funSize_04) discuss the important issue of Asian American representation on reality television.
Queens, NYqchron.com

NSBCC honors Asian Americans

The National Small Business Chamber of Commerce and Queens Chronicle sponsored an event on May 16 that both celebrated both Asian American Heritage Month and honored first responders at the NSBCC headquarters in Floral Park. One of the keynote speakers was NSBCC Vice President Jeffrey Lai, who is the grandson...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Detroit Public TV

May 19th Virtual Town Hall – How We Got Here: The Asian American Experience in Metro Detroit

Watch on the One Detroit Facebook page or YouTube channel. In the aftermath of the Atlanta spa shootings in March, the nonprofit organization, Stop AAPI Hate, released a report stating that there were almost 3,800 reported hate incidents from March 2020-Feb. 2021 nationwide. But for Asian Americans, discrimination in this country they call home is not a new issue. There’s much more to the story.
Monroe, MImonroeccc.edu

PANEL TO DISCUSS VIOLENCE AGAINST ASIAN AMERICANS ON MAY 27

The community is invited to participate in a special panel discussion, "Violence Against Asian Americans: A Perspective," at 11 a.m. This virtual panel discussion will be presented via Zoom and is one of Monroe County Community College's May Diversity Month Series of presentations and events focusing on and celebrating Jewish American and South Asia and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Books & Literaturearts.gov

Writing the Asian-American Experience

Every time NEA Big Read author Kao Kalia Yang does a reading from her book The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir, a Hmong person in the audience comes to her afterward and says, “That’s my story too.”. As Yang’s story demonstrates, seeing aspects of your life and identity reflected in...