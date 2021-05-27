Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Marriott Bonvoy’s Big Changes To “Points Advance”

By Gilbert Ott
godsavethepoints.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott Bonvoy just made a change which some may see as negative, but ultimately, it’s for the best. From today, there will be stronger restrictions on how Marriott Bonvoy gives members an “advance” on points, to help make bookings for hotels where they don’t currently have enough points. For highly...

www.godsavethepoints.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotel#High And Dry#Loyalty Programs#Check Points#Travel Time#Free Time#Ht#Vftw#Marriott Bonvoy Members#Points Advance#Points Bookers#Room Bookings#Hotels#Properties#Feature#Ample Flexibility#Arrival Date#Insufficient Points#Today#Stronger Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
LifestyleNapa Valley Register

These 8 Marriott Hotels Provide Extraordinary Value For Your Points

The Marriott Bonvoy program should be part of every traveler’s arsenal. With properties in 131 countries, you’ll likely find a hotel everywhere you’re headed. Plus, with thirty brands to choose from, you can earn points on everything from basic overnights to lavish escapes (more importantly, you can redeem on the full spectrum, too).
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Mediocre Hotels’ Loyalty Program Delusions

We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. It goes without saying that the Aegon Mykonos saga has elicited quite some responses on both sides. A vast majority of people have made fair and reasonable points, though I’ve seen some comments about hotel loyalty program perks more generally, which I wanted to address.
Personal Financemilestomemories.com

How To Transfer Chase Points: A “How To” Guide

How To Transfer Chase Points: A “How To” Guide. For those wondering how to transfer Chase points to airline or hotel programs, we’ll show you. Below is a step-by-step guide on transferring these points to award programs. We’ll also look at how to combine points with other people. How To...
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

How to earn, redeem, and maximize Chase Ultimate Rewards points in 2021

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Chase Ultimate Rewards points are among the most valuable rewards...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Best Ever 100K Sign-Up for Chase Sapphire & 100K United Quest + Marriott Bonvoy

Three great 100k offers available this weekend from Chase including the best ever Chase Sapphire Preferred offer and a FINALLY increased Chase Sapphire Reserve sign-up. This is the BEST EVER publicly available sign-up for the Chase Sapphire Preferred – 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 within three months. We have not seen the sign-up bonus go above the generally available 60k and the very limited 80k sign-up offers ever. These points are valued at $1,250 in travel (1.25 cents each), but as you’re likely aware, you can do much better than that by transferring these to many of the UR transfer partners – likely stretching these to $2000-$3000 in value.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

My Four-Hour Stay At Marriott’s Aegon Mykonos

Aegon Mykonos Responds To My TripAdvisor Review With... We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. Read the full saga:. I’d Like To Speak With The Marriott Manager!. Yesterday I checked into the...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott Bonvoy Confirmed Suite Upgrade Downgrade

We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. I’ve stayed at several Marriott properties in Greece in the past couple of weeks (reviews coming shortly!), and I’ve experienced some firsts. For example, several days ago I shared how I wasn’t offered my “guaranteed” Marriott Bonvoy elite welcome gift for the first time, which would have technically entitled me to $100 (though I didn’t end up requesting it, because the way this perk is structured just seems strange).
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott’s New Brand Standard That Should Have Never Been Necessary

What’s the saying, one bad actor spoils it for everyone else? There are over 5,600 Marriott hotels in the US and Canada. There may be more than one bad apple, but only one hotel that recently made news for charging guests a 2% convenience fee to use a credit card. I recall reading the original story and thinking how absurd it was. I spent a number of years in the hotel industry. We hated taking cash. It was a necessary evil, but caused all sorts of problems. Cash creates opportunities for theft, especially when considering the virtual 24-hour operation of a hotel. One person at a hotel front desk late at night with a box full of cash, waiting for someone to show up and rob them? No, thanks. And, multiple cash tills opens up all kinds of opportunities for cash to disappear in an untrustworthy employee’s pocket. During 30+ years in the hospitality industry, I’ve frequently been heard muttering that I’d get rid of cash completely if customers would be okay with it.
LifestyleThe Points Guy

How to spend a million Marriott points for an epic post-pandemic trip

We came across a social media post recently from someone who had a million Marriott points saved up and wondered how far they would take him. Marriott Bonvoy has over 8,000 hotels worldwide and is a popular loyalty program for business and leisure travelers alike. This isn’t the first time we’ve come across someone with a balance this large and it probably won’t be the last.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Awesome deal: 10,000 bonus points for stays at the Hotel Colee, Atlanta Buckhead, Autograph Collection

The relatively new Hotel Colee, Atlanta Buckhead, Autograph Collection has this awesome bonus that just launched earlier this month and runs until July 28, 2021. Ideally suited for a one night stay if you want to maximize the value of the bonus points as it is 10,000 points per stay but it’s still a great bonus for multiple nights thanks to this special offer rate pricing better than the best flexible rates.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partners

Transferring your Ultimate Rewards points to one of Chase’s travel partners can be an excellent way to maximize your rewards if you choose a partner that offers a high point value. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may...
Florida StateStamford Advocate

New Amelia Island Hotel Connects Two Extraordinary Brands within Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Under One Roof in Florida's Historic Oasis

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Innisfree Hotels, in partnership with Main Beach Sojourn, today announces the opening of the new Courtyard® and SpringHill Suites® hotel on Amelia Island. The first of its kind to be built on the Atlantic Coast barrier island, the hotel fuses two extraordinary brands within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio under one roof and is the ideal destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable island getaway.
Economybusinesstraveller.com

Marriott’s Luxury Collection debuts in South Korea

Marriott International has opened its first hotel under its Luxury Collection in South Korea, located in Seoul’s Gangnam neighbourhood. Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam, was first built in 1914 as the Chosun Hotel, one of Korea’s first luxury hotels. It is situated close to the city’s COEX shopping mall and Samneung Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.