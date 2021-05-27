Cancel
Florence-graham, CA

Caught on Camera: Hit-and-Run Crash Spins Car Into Gas Station

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Los Angeles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hit-and-run crash sent a car into a spin in a shower of sparks before it slammed into the front of a gas station early Thursday in the Florence-Graham area in South Los Angeles. The crash at about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Compton Avenue and Firestone Boulevard was...

www.nbclosangeles.com
