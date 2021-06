COFFEY COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a boating accident that left a Kansas woman and two children dead Saturday night in Coffey County. Just after 6:30p.m. Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) game wardens, the Water Rescue Division of the Coffey County Fire District #1, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, and Burlington Police Department responded to a report of a boat accident on the Neosho River in the area of the Burlington City Dam, according to the Coffey County Sheriff's office.