Believe it or not, you can achieve an upscale aesthetic in your home without breaking the bank. All you need are the right materials and a bit of inspiration. Furniture and wall decor can go a long way when it comes to achieving the style you want in your home. However, when it comes to the overall look of your space, your floors really set the tone. Switching out the material can make a world of difference, and you don’t have to spend a fortune to pull off a high-end appeal. Our Portland flooring pros are here to walk you through budget-friendly flooring options that can give your home an upscale and lavish look.