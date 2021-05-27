Cancel
Lehigh County, PA

Closed to in-person classes from COVID, Lehigh Valley business school set to reopen next week

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 11 days ago

A privately run Lehigh County business school that has been shuttered to in-person learning during the pandemic is set to reopen next week, with classes and public events.

McCann School of Business & Technology will hold a welcome-back community block party noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at its site, 2200 N. Irving St., Hanover Township.

The school, which is in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park III off Airport Road, is also holding a Coffee & Conversations event at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for community leaders and employers.

In-person classes for students will restart Tuesday, said Maureen Wiegert, a college spokesperson. Like most schools, McCann shut down in March 2020 and conducted classes remotely, Wiegert said. Some clinical classes resumed at the school in July, she said.

The for-profit school, which has an average 250 students per year, offers associate degree courses in various areas, including business administration and information technology.

McCann School was founded by Louis C. McCann in 1897 in Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, to provide accounting and secretarial training. It is part of Ancora Education of Arlington, Texas , which operates 22 private, post-secondary schools in Pennsylvania and nine other states. The company also runs Berks Technical Institute in Wyomissing.

For more information, go to learn.mccann.edu , or call 484-223-4602.

Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com

