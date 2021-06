After suffering a stinging defeat in parliamentary elections, is Armenia's former strongman president willing to be a backbencher member of parliament?. That has become the biggest political question mark in the country after Robert Kocharyan and his "Armenia" alliance were soundly defeated by political archenemy Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party in the June 20 vote. With Civil Contract set to maintain a 2/3 constitutional majority that would render the opposition virtually powerless, many have speculated that Kocharyan, having fallen short in his ambition to rule again, may not be interested in reentering politics in a lesser role.