Get a lifetime of unlimited web hosting for just one payment of $99

Still signing those receipts? It’s time to move forward and get with the payment systems of today— which could save you more than time, but also a pretty penny. Long gone are the days of cash. While there are still that precious few of us that carry it around, the reality is that most of the modern world does its best business with plastic and digital payments. In fact, that’s most often how those that carry cash come across it in the first place. Taking their coded card to the closest ATM and snagging those dollars to use later. But cash is not only a hassle to get, but it’s also pretty filthy and really insecure. However, so are standard cards.