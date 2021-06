Andrei Vasilevskiy went 9-3-0 in 12 starts for the Lightning last month. The Big Cat also recorded a pair of shutout and even chipped in offensively with two assists. Vasilevskiy began the month allowing a total of three goals in wins over Columbus and Detroit. He stopped 36 shots on April 1, as the Bolts rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets. Two nights later against Detroit, he made 25 saves and only allowed a single goal in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings.