In recent weeks, a number of articles have been written prognosticating that America's planned withdrawal from Afghanistan later this year spells doom for U.S. and Israeli counterterrorism efforts, as well as the broader national security posture of both states. While we are right to worry over the coming humanitarian disaster, anxiety over the security impact of the withdrawal is grossly misplaced. Instead, both the U.S. and Israel should be thankful that the long drain on resources is finally coming to an end and that their leaders will be able to refocus their grand strategies in areas that matter, rather than waste valuable resources in areas of strategic distraction.