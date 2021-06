BUCKHANNON — Citizens Bank of West Virginia has moved to the 64th rank in American Banker magazine’s Top. 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In its May 2021 issue, American Banker placed Citizens on its prestigious nationwide list, ranking Citizens Bank the highest in West Virginia and the only bank headquartered in this region of the state to make the list. In 2020, the bank made the Top 200 List, ranking 150th.