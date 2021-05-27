DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/27/21): NBA DFS Lineups

In a Sunday matinee at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks rode a massive 49 point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to secure a massive win, 117-114. An absence of scoring outside of Milwaukee’s Big Three really dampened things in the first quarter, opening the door to Brooklyn for a double-digit advantage for much of the period. Add in the turnovers that the Nets were able to manifest and it didn’t get any better. A Khris Middleton three at the end of the first sliced the Brooklyn advantage to 37-28 going into the second quarter.