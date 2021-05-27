DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/27/21): NBA DFS Lineups
Happy Thursday, Rotoballers! Tonight promises some fantastic basketball with three series hanging in the balance. Milwaukee leads Miami 2-0 and could erase some playoff demons with a win in South Beach. Meanwhile, out West, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to exploit a depleted Phoenix team with a banged-up Chris Paul. Plus, Denver and Portland will look to capture a vital game three in a series that's already back and forth with momentum swings.www.rotoballer.com