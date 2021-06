The Pittsburgh Penguins finished off the Washington Capitals the past Saturday with a 3-0 win at Capital One Arena. Tristan Jarry got the win for the Pens. The Capitals were missing Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson both due to injury while the Penguins were missing Evgeni Malkin, Brandon Tanev, and Evan Rodrigues. Additionally, Mike Matheson left the game with an upper-body injury too. The Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals series lived up to the hype this season bringing lots of physical presence. The Penguins and the Capitals both clinched a playoff spot in the seventh game of the series. Pittsburgh went four for 25 in the series on the powerplay. A 16% that they will no doubt want to improve on should these two teams meet come playoff time.