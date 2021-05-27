Cancel
NHL

NHL Playoffs: The Lightning strike the knockout blow against the Panthers to advance

By Hassan Green
tag24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defending Stanley Cup champions continue their quest for a second-straight cup, winning game six 4-0 over the Panthers and clinching the series in the process, 4-2. The Lighting proved to be the better Florida team in this series, despite finishing under the Panthers in the regular-season Central Division standings. The Panthers even had the head-to-head advantage over Tampa, winning five out of the eight games they played against each other.

www.tag24.com
