NHL Playoffs: The Lightning strike the knockout blow against the Panthers to advance
The defending Stanley Cup champions continue their quest for a second-straight cup, winning game six 4-0 over the Panthers and clinching the series in the process, 4-2. The Lighting proved to be the better Florida team in this series, despite finishing under the Panthers in the regular-season Central Division standings. The Panthers even had the head-to-head advantage over Tampa, winning five out of the eight games they played against each other.www.tag24.com