Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Man flags down Philadelphia police, tells them his cousin was just shot

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEdb9_0aDOdn9S00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A driver chased down a Philadelphia police car and told the officers that his cousin had been shot while sitting in his car, according to ABC 6.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday near 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue. A gunman fired into the victim's car. The driver fled the scene and ran to 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue before finding police.

Police investigated and found a 38-year-old man in the car who had been shot five times in the back. They brought him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.

View All 29 Commentsarrow_down
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
573
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Abc 6#Man#Lancaster Avenue#54th Street#Wyalusing Avenue#Arrests#Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Two injured in West Philadelphia shooting

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) Two men were injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, according to FOX 29. The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on the 1800 block of North 54th Street. A pair of men, ages 28 and 30, were shot in the leg.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Police investigating after suspect blows up ATM in Logan

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) Philadelphia police are investigating after another ATM was destroyed using explosives this week in Logan, according to ABC 6. In December, thieves used an explosive device to blow up a Wells Fargo ATM. Thursday night it occurred again, as an ATM exploded inside of a Lukoil gas station on the 4400 block of N. Broad Street.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

One killed in shooting outside of East Germantown store

(PHILADELPHIA) One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Tuesday that occurred outside of an East Germantown store, according to Philly Metro. The shooting took place around 10 p.m. on the 1200 block of E. Chelten Avenue. Riders on a nearby SEPTA bus watched as Dashean Lee was shot in the head and back. Witnesses say that Lee collapsed into the doorway of the store after the gunman finished firing.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Man shot and killed at shop in North Philadelphia

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHILADELPHIA) A man was shot and killed in a store in North Philadelphia on Monday, according to FOX 29. The shooting occurred in a store on the 2800 block of North 25th Street around 1 p.m. A man was shot once in the head and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Philadelphia, PAMiddletown Press

Girl, 6, hit in leg by gunfire in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was wounded in the leg by gunfire in west Philadelphia, police said. Police said the girl was wounded in the Mantua neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition, police said. Police Commissioner...
Philadelphia, PAcbslocal.com

6-Year-Old Girl Shot Near Philadelphia Zoo, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 6-year-old girl was shot near the Philadelphia Zoo Monday afternoon. It happened on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Police say the girl was sitting in a vehicle with her parents when a bullet went through the windshield and struck the child in the leg. Police say she is currently in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.