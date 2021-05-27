Man flags down Philadelphia police, tells them his cousin was just shot

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A driver chased down a Philadelphia police car and told the officers that his cousin had been shot while sitting in his car, according to ABC 6.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday near 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue. A gunman fired into the victim's car. The driver fled the scene and ran to 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue before finding police.

Police investigated and found a 38-year-old man in the car who had been shot five times in the back. They brought him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.