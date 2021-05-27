Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The most savage chants by Knicks fans at MSG

By Stephen Beslic
basketballnetwork.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knicks’ fans are rutheless, and Atlanta’s Trae Young is learning it the hard way. Two games into their first-round series, the 22-year-old point guard and the Hawks‘ best player became New York’s public enemy No.1. It started with “Fu*k Trae Young” chants with 10 minutes left in Game 1, and it hasn’t stopped since. Sinking the game-winner in the series opener didn’t help Trae’s case. Silencing the crowd after it ended up being the final nail in his coffin.

www.basketballnetwork.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Trae Young
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Derek Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#Hawks#He Got Game#Go Game#Msg#Kp#The Memphis Grizzlies#Knicks Fans#Chants#Ny Fans#Loud Boos#The Game#Dallas Maverick#Fire Isiah#Atlanta#Fire Fisher#Point Guard#Intros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Post: It’s All Happening, People!

Okay, I came up with that modified headline. Julius Randle raised his arms at the buzzer that ended the game and the regular season after the Knicks survived Sunday like they always seem to do. Bring on Hotlanta!. The Knicks finished up their riveting regular season at the Garden on...
NBArotoballer.com

NBA DFS Prop Picks for Wednesday (5/12/21) - Monkey Knife Fight

Six games on Wednesday's slate is just the beginning of the end. There won't be any more night's with a seemingly endless amount of games, but that doesn't mean we don't have our fair share of options to bet on. The biggest cause of concern is who will be available and late scratches, so get in some quality bets before you miss out on some easy under bets for superstars who won't see full minutes.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...
NBANBA

Recap: Wizards fall 120-116 in Atlanta

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (34), Daniel Gafford (16), Davis Bertans (14) Hawks: Trae Young (33), Bogdan Bogdanovic (20), John Collins (18) The Wizards were defeated 120-116 by the Hawks on Wednesday night in the teams’ second consecutive meeting. Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 34 points while Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 33. It was Washington’s second consecutive game playing without Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) and the first time since April 10 that the team lost a regulation game by more than one point.
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBAsemoball.com

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired....
NBANBA

Recap: Westbrook breaks NBA triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks 125-124

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (28), Rui Hachimura (20), Robin Lopez (18) Hawks: Trae Young (36), John Collins (28), Bogdan Bogdanovic (25) On the night when Russell Westbrook became the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, a Wizards’ comeback against the Hawks came up just short. Washington fell 125-124 in Atlanta on Monday night, despite 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists from Westbrook and 59 points from the Wizards’ bench. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For John Collins And Cam Reddish

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks are an exciting team in the Eastern Conference, and Trae Young has led them to the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite their good position, it seems as though pairing Trae Young with another All-Star caliber player during the offseason could greatly benefit them going forward, as Trae Young is clearly a player who can be the best player on a playoff team.
NBAtheScore

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) — After watching the playoffs the last two years, Trae Young can’t wait to see what it’s like to suit up in the postseason. Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017.