The most savage chants by Knicks fans at MSG
The Knicks’ fans are rutheless, and Atlanta’s Trae Young is learning it the hard way. Two games into their first-round series, the 22-year-old point guard and the Hawks‘ best player became New York’s public enemy No.1. It started with “Fu*k Trae Young” chants with 10 minutes left in Game 1, and it hasn’t stopped since. Sinking the game-winner in the series opener didn’t help Trae’s case. Silencing the crowd after it ended up being the final nail in his coffin.www.basketballnetwork.net