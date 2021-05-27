Prediction, Preview, and Odds#6543Denver Nuggets#6544Portland Trail Blazers

Denver lost home-court advantage in the series by dropping Game 1 but bounced back with a solid showing in Game 2 to even things up. The Nuggets now try to regain home court as they head on the road for this contest. In Game 2 against Portland, Denver used an early 8-0 run to take a 12-5 lead and led the rest of the way. The Nuggets were up six after the opening quarter and by 12 at the half: they didn’t let Portland closer than nine in the second half as they came up with a way to slow down Damian Lillard. Denver shot 53.5% from the field, including 12 of 28 from three-point range, and capitalized on 21 turnovers, leading to 22 points, in the victory. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win.