Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#6543Denver Nuggets#6544Portland Trail Blazers

winnersandwhiners.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver lost home-court advantage in the series by dropping Game 1 but bounced back with a solid showing in Game 2 to even things up. The Nuggets now try to regain home court as they head on the road for this contest. In Game 2 against Portland, Denver used an early 8-0 run to take a 12-5 lead and led the rest of the way. The Nuggets were up six after the opening quarter and by 12 at the half: they didn’t let Portland closer than nine in the second half as they came up with a way to slow down Damian Lillard. Denver shot 53.5% from the field, including 12 of 28 from three-point range, and capitalized on 21 turnovers, leading to 22 points, in the victory. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win.

winnersandwhiners.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Markus Howard
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Blazers#Home Game#Portland#Pts#Mvp#Monte Morris#Acl#Golden State#Ast#Scoring Defense#Three Point Range#Field Goal Percentage#Home Court Advantage#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBANBA

The six most interesting storylines entering the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are here! Well, almost. First up is the Play-In Tournament, which features a number of high stakes games, including one between the Lakers and Warriors that will see two of the league's best players go head-to-head. That should set the tone for a postseason that has no shortage of storylines.
NBAThe Ringer

The Key to Playoff Upsets? Beating the Blitz.

One of the defining questions of playoff basketball is how players and teams will respond to pressure. But there are different kinds of pressures. There’s the pressure of a big game. There’s pressure to hit a game-winning shot to beat the buzzer. And then there’s strategic pressure—with teams trying to put pressure on the rim on offense, or apply pressure to elite scorers on defense. This season, though, no guards have been under more pressure in the pick-and-roll than Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal.
NBAthednvr.com

Instant reactions to the Denver Nuggets’ first round playoff matchup

In this episode, Adam, Eric, Dev, and Brendan discuss their takeaways from a wacky final night of the NBA season that featured a lot of tanking, a lot of jockeying for playoff position, and not a lot of actual basketball. They also share instant reactions to the Nuggets’ first round matchup with the Blazers and look back at the big takeaways from the regular season.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Blazers Beat Nuggets 132-116, Secure 6th Seed for Playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers have the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets in the opening round. Denver wound up with the third seed in a crazy night that saw the West’s teams in a scramble for playoff position. Nikola Jokic had 21 points in the opening half for Denver, then sat for the rest of the game.
NBAchatsports.com

The Nuggets will face the Blazers in the first round of the playoffs | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn and Gage Bridgford, lead writer for Denver Stiffs, go in-depth on the Denver Nuggets after the regular season comes to a close. They briefly touch on the final game of the season before going around the league to look at the Eastern Conference and Western Conference playoff brackets. They discuss big storylines and give some predictions before transitioning back to the Nuggets, who will be the third seed and face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. The first big question they tackle: can the Nuggets guards match up with Lillard, McCollum, and Powell?
NBADenver Post

Kiszla vs. Singer: Will Nuggets get upset by Portland again in the NBA playoffs?

Kiz: Well, here we go again. Two years ago, the Nuggets and Trail Blazers were two brash teams on the rise in the West, scheming and dreaming of making a championship run after the Golden State dynasty crumbled. Portland beat Denver in seven games, as you might recall. The young Nuggets insisted it was a hard but invaluable lesson in their growth as a contender. But how much have things really changed in two years, and how great is the danger Portland will again eliminate Denver from the playoffs?
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers, Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Nuggets and Trail Blazers meet in Portland tonight for Game 3...
NBAPosted by
Panhandle Post

Blazers top Nuggets in season finale, 1st round playoff preview

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers have the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets in the opening round. Denver wound up with the third seed in a crazy night that saw the West’s teams in a scramble for playoff position. Nikola Jokic had 21 points in the opening half for Denver, then sat for the rest of the game.
NBABlazer's Edge

3 Ways the Blazers Might Deal with Nikola Jokic in Nuggets Series

When the Portland Trail Blazers face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, one name will be circled on Portland’s white board: Nikola Jokic. The 6’11 center has averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season, appearing in all 72 games for the Nuggets. The masterful performance has left him heir apparent to the NBA MVP crown.
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers Cruise to Victory in Regular Season Finale

The Trail Blazers completed their 2020-21 regular season with a 42-30 record thanks to a 132-116 victory over the Nuggets. The Blazers jumped out to an early lead and cruised through four quarters with a comfortable margin in hand throughout each frame. Portland’s high-powered trio of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell combined for 66 points. In the paint, Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
NBANBA

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić for MVP: Three reasons why he deserves to win

Nikola Jokić’s frontrunner status for Most Valuable Player started to become a reality on Jan. 31. The Nuggets were still trying to find themselves at 11-8 and were up against the hottest team in the NBA in the 15-4 Utah Jazz in a Sunday afternoon clash. The Jazz were surging as they rode an 11-game win streak, with impressive wins over playoff teams like the Bucks, Knicks, Warriors, and Mavericks. That run didn’t appear to faze Jokić though.
NBABlazer's Edge

Potential Porter Jr. Breakout & Shallow Bench Among Concerns for Blazers

The Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets series has the potential to deliver fireworks early and often. On Monday, ESPN’s staff took a deep dive into storylines for each team in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. When it came to Portland and Denver, offense and defensive concerns dominated the conversation. For the Blazers,...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Northwest Notes: Horford, Muscala, Towns, Vanderbilt, Nuggets

The rebuilding Thunder shut down big men Al Horford and Mike Muscala in the second half of the 2020/21 season, with neither veteran playing a single minute after the March trade deadline. Muscala is now facing unrestricted free agency, while Horford has two years left on his contract, including a partial guarantee in the second year.