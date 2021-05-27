Cancel
City of Aurora

The Aurora Police Department, in partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies, area school districts, and local nonprofit organizations, will host a Summer Kick-Off event on Saturday, June 5, at Overland High School, 12400 E. Jewell Ave. in Aurora. This free event is open to the public and will provide food and resources to 1,000 Aurora families. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until all food has been distributed.

All Aurora households are eligible regardless of income, size or status. Food items will include ready-to-eat meals, canned and boxed goods, grains, fresh produce, dairy and protein. In addition, 30,000 diapers, 5,000 pounds of pet supplies and 1,000 summer activity packs will be distributed to community members. Summer activity packs include books, at-home activities, water bottles, online resources and community engagement opportunities for kids and teens.

“The past year has stretched budgets and caused hardships across our community,” said Claudine McDonald, Community Relations Section Chief Executive for the Aurora Police Department. “Along with our community partners, the Aurora Police Department wants to make sure families have the resources they need for a successful start to the summer season.”

This event is possible with the help of community partners. Food Bank of the Rockies, SECORCares, Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District will provide food and ready-to-eat meals; Aurora Animal Services, Colorado Pet Pantry, and Racing for Paws will offer pet supplies; and WeeCycle will supply baby items. Various community partners have provided the items for summer activity packs for kids and teens. In addition, Servicios de la Raza will be available to help with translation and connect guests with resources.

If you drive to the event, remain in your car and wait your turn in line; do not park and leave your vehicle. If you are walking, please remember to practice social distancing while waiting your turn and wear a face covering.

More than 75 community members will provide approximately 375 hours of volunteer service for the event and will help to distribute food and resources, direct traffic and provide general event support.

For more information, contact APDCommunity@auroragov.org or 303.739.7281. For an event flyer or information in Spanish, go to the APD Community Relations page.

