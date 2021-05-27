Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Rodgers to Participate in The Match (Against Tom Brady)

cheeseheadtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose on the Aaron Rodgers watch got a bit of news on Wednesday... just not about anything to do with football. It was announced that on July 6, Rodgers will team up with PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau to take on PGA Championship winner Phil Mickeson and Uggs model Tom Brady.

cheeseheadtv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#American Football#Uggs#Tnt#Pga Pro Bryson Dechambeau#Field#Fun#Time#Dark Side#Television#News#Fall#Star Wars Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
InsideHook

Tom Brady Takes Shot at Aaron Rodgers as Next Round of “The Match” Is Announced

Due to the ongoing weirdness in Green Bay between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, we’re not positive we’ll see the reigning NFL MVP take the football field against Tom Brady next season. But we now know we’ll see Brady and Rodgers compete against one another on the golf course before football even begins: the former will pair with Phil Mickelson and the latter with Bryson DeChambeau in the latest installment of The Match.
NFLdenverfan.com

Melvin Gordon weighs in on the Broncos quarterback situation

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon joined Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room podcast and touched on the Broncos quarterback situation. During the podcast Gordon was asked by Robinson what was going through his mind when rumors began that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could potentially be traded to Denver, and he didn’t hold back.
NFLPosted by
CalSportsReport

Aaron Rodgers' Situation Is Different From Tom Brady's Move

The common narrative surrounding a possible trade of former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is that he could do for any NFL team what Tom Brady did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reality is that the situations are different, as Yahoo’s Charles Robinson points out in a column in which he spoke to six NFL front-office people, who gave their opinions anonymously.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLoutkick.com

Could The Giants Be A Dark Horse To Land Aaron Rodgers?

Hey, the New York Giants are allowed to dream. And a trade for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t be ruled out, according to Joe Giglio of NJ.com. “In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in...
NFLoutkick.com

Packers Requesting QB In Trade Proposals for MVP Aaron Rodgers

The rift between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue to suggest that the 37-year-old quarterback will not be returning to the team by the start of the regular season. As trade talks and rumors continue to circulate throughout the league, it appears that Green Bay is already asking...
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLbarrettsportsmedia.com

Fred Gaudelli Explains How NBC Landed Tom Brady vs Pats

The NFL puts together marquee matchups every year that their broadcast partners crave, but one stood above the rest this time for NBC. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch spoke with NBC’s Fred Gaudelli about how the network bagged the white whale on the 2021 NFL schedule: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ first trip back to play the Patriots.
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers reveal what they want in return for any potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have said they won’t trade Aaron Rodgers, but what they’d like to get in return in a potential trade is out there. In the stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the Packers hold most of the cards. They have been publicly consistent in their professions they want Rodgers, and won’t trade him. But according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Pro Football Rumors), the Packers have revealed part of their asking price in any Rodgers trade.