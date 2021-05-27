Seale family competes in BYUtv “Survivalists” to air online June 1
On June 1 tune in to watch a Seale family explore the Utah mountains, and compete in a race that includes mountain hiking, camping, and so much more. David and Emily Moore, along with their children David Jr., 15, and Olivia, 14, spent a week from the end of November to December in Moab, Utah filming an episode of “Survivalists.” The show is a BYUtv original series that feature families who agree to participate in a three-day survival course in an effort to reconnect, unplug, and strengthen their family bonds. They win advantages through challenges.citizenofeastalabama.com