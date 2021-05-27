Heat is on Jimmy Butler in must-win Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks

Ahead of the Miami Heat's first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy Butler told reporters "I think I'm stupidly locked in." There was no reason to doubt him. The Heat had ended the season on something of a tear, winning five of their last six. The first four came with Butler averaging 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, while shooting 55 per cent from the floor and 67 per cent from three (albeit on just over two attempts per game).