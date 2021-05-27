Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

CVS to offer prizes for vaccinations, including Super Bowl tickets and cash

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for Covid-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain officials say they will launch a sweepstakes on 1 June with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Lottery#College Scholarship#Cash Prizes#Cvs Health#The Gift#Cvs Health#The Ohio Lottery#Ohioans#Lottery Prizes#Cash Giveaways#Tickets#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Target Gift Cards#Customers Ages#Vaccine#Wyndham Hotels#Trips#Weekly Drawings#Vacation#Bermuda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsNWI.com

CVS is handing out prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS Health is tempting people who are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine with lavish prizes — some of which were forbidden just a year ago. The pharmacy chain announced Thursday that people who plan to receive or have received a Covid-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.
HealthTrumann Democrat

The Latest: CVS offering vacations, prizes for shots

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.
NFLFox 59

CVS offers Super Bowl trip, more to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms. On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.
California Statekelo.com

Get vaccinated, win cash as California offers $116.5 million in prizes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – California will offer $116.5 million in cash and gift cards to residents who get COVID-19 vaccinations before June 15, the latest – and most lucrative – incentive by U.S. states desperate to persuade laggards and vaccine-skeptics to get the injection. The move by Democratic Governor Gavin...
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

CVS dangles big prizes in bid to spur vaccinations

Free family reunions, getaways and music festival tickets are for grabs in a CVS sweepstakes designed to spur COVID-19 vaccinations. Houstonians who received or are scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from CVS are eligible to enter the sweepstakes starting June 1, the company announced Thursday. Those who enter can win from a suite of prizes, including $500 to $5,000 toward a family reunion, seven-day cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line and VIP trips to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
Public HealthFresno Business Journal

Pharmacy offering Super Bowl trip, free cruises to get vaccinated

CVS Health is giving people a chance to win over 1,000 various prizes for getting a Covid vaccine. As of June 1 eligible customers who have already received or plan to receive a Covid-19 vaccine through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will provide weekly drawings and...
Retailcbs19news

Kroger, CVS join efforts to encourage vaccinations by offering prizes

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two major retail chains are joining efforts encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations by offering prizes. CVS Health and Kroger Health announced giveaways on Thursday. Both campaigns will begin next week, giving people the chance to win various prizes. Kroger Health will be offering five...
Healthprogressivegrocer.com

CVS Incentivizes Vaccinations With Weekly Prize Drawings

Good things come to those who wait. Americans who have delayed getting the COVID-19 vaccine now have an exciting incentive to get the shot as, starting June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a vaccination through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of more than 1,000 prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes.
Woonsocket, RIWesterly Sun

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
Phoenix, AZchaindrugreview.com

SkinSAFE announces the Shoppers’ Choice Awards

PHOENIX — SkinSAFE has introduced the SkinSAFE Shoppers’ Choice Awards, the first-ever product award that recognizes popular products that are safe for sensitive skin. With summer holidays just around the corner, SkinSAFE understands the need for consumers with sensitive skin to be able to find a sunscreen they can confidently slather on without the fear of triggering a reaction.
ShoppingIdaho8.com

5 signs that shopping is getting back to normal

When coronavirus began to spread across the United States, retailers took action. Social distancing stickers were slapped on floors, mask mandates were implemented and, perhaps more crushingly, free samples disappeared. But as vaccination rates rise, some are feeling more comfortable about resuming their prior routines — and major retailers are...
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Ask the Rational Investor: CVS Health a cheap option

On almost every street corner, it seems you can find either a CVS or Walgreens. The convenience of close-to-home pharmacy pickups can lead to the purchase of premium-priced milk and other items while you are there. Over time, CVS and Walgreens’ ability to maintain profitable store growth slowed, as the number of locations grew and pharmacy became more competitive with mail-order options.
Skin Carepracticaldermatology.com

SkinSAFE, CVS Name Top 25 2021 Sunscreen Award Winners for Sensitive Skin

Developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, SkinSAFE helps people with sensitive skin find products that meet their sensitive skin needs, and to avoid products that may contain potential irritants. SkinSAFE partnered with CVS Pharmacy, through the retailer's "Sensitive-Friendly" program, for the first-ever awards that recognize popular products that are safe...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Walmart+ (WMT) Adds Savings on Prescriptions to Growing Suite of Benefits

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Walmart+ (NYSE: WMT) members are now able to unlock exclusive savings on thousands of the most commonly prescribed medications through a new members-only prescription savings program the retailer is calling Walmart+ Rx for less.