Spring is a great time for programs to look at their talent and DeMarcus McNeal has to be a diamond in the rough at Benjamin Russell High School. According to McNeal’s Hudl profile, he ranks in at 5’6” and weighs 165 pounds, but there’s more to the rising senior running back that not many have seen yet. According to new head coach Aubrey Blackwell, McNeal is one of the strongest players on the team, a title that is usually unheard of in the ground game.