Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Manchin blasts McConnell for playing politics on Jan. 6 bill

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnet6_0aDOcvrP00

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for playing politics over a bill establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Manchin issued a strongly worded statement saying there was “no excuse” for Republicans to vote against the commission and accused McConnell of blocking the commission to help the GOP avoid the topic ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when the Senate majority will be in play.

“There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against the commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for,” Manchin said.

“Mitch McConnell has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections. They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continue to live in fear,” he said.

The statement comes ahead of an expected vote on the legislation, which could come as soon as Thursday.

McConnell said Wednesday that Democrats were pushing the commission to keep former President Trump in the spotlight.

McConnell has blasted the House proposal as “slanted and unbalanced,” leading other Senate Republicans to oppose the provision.

Just two Senate Republicans have said they will vote for the bill: Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). Both voted to convict former President Trump for inciting a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who also voted to convict Trump, said she would vote to advance the bill so that she could propose an amendment to make changes to the bill.

That would leave the bill short of the votes needed to break a filibuster.

Manchin told reporters Thursday, however, that he would not nix the filibuster to pass the bill to form the commission.

Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) pressed their GOP colleagues on Tuesday to work with them on a bipartisan path to creating a commission investigating the events of Jan. 6.

View All 35 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#The Senate#Republicans#Gop#House#Sen Joe Manchin#Senator Joe Manchin#R Ky#Sen Susan Collins#U S Capitol#Sens Mitt Romney#D W#R Maine#D Ariz#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsGreensburg Daily News

John Krull column: Joe Manchin and the teeter totter

It took a remarkable set of circumstances to make Joe Manchin the second most powerful person in America. If former President Donald Trump hadn’t gone into a post-election self-pity party from which he has yet to emerge, Republicans likely would have won the two run-off elections in Georgia. And Manchin,...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Progressives get vicious with Joe Manchin because he has principles

Joe Manchin is being pilloried for the offense of being consistent on the filibuster. Back in 2017, when Senate Democrats were desperate to stop Donald Trump’s agenda, 33 of them, including Manchin, signed a bi-partisan letter backing the filibuster in ringing terms. “We are mindful of the unique role the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats reach turning point with Manchin

Democrats say they’re at a turning point with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Manchin’s decision to make known his opposition to the party’s sweeping voting rights legislation, a top priority for many Democrats, has raised serious questions about whether they can enact the bold agenda envisioned for President Biden ’s first term.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cher apologizes for confusing Sinema, Gillibrand

Cher is apologizing to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand after saying she confused the New York Democrat with another female senator with a similar first name whom she had dubbed a "traitor" who was "sabotaging" President Biden 's agenda. "I must offer my deepest apologies" to Gillibrand, the "Believe" singer wrote to...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Democrat Manchin says he won't back partisan voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he won’t support the For the People Act passed by House Democrats, potentially dooming the legislation. He also said he wouldn’t support ending the filibuster rule. Without Manchin’s support, the sweeping voting reform legislation -- approved by the House in March with no...
Congress & Courtsresistthemainstream.org

Manchin to Vote Against Democrats’ Sweeping Election Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he will vote against a sweeping election reform bill pushed by his Democrat colleagues, also known as the For The People Act, or S.1, saying forcing it through via the partisan reconciliation process will further deepen divisions. “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

America's future in the hands of West Virginia's senators

West Virginia’s senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, each have disproportionate power to determine America's legislative future, including on voting rights and infrastructure. Axios Re:cap digs into West Virginia’s moment at the center of the U.S. political world with Axios political reporter Alayna Treene. Go deeper. Manchin...