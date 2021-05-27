Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Krazy Hayes IPA

By Leigha Reid
abcnews4.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoly City Brewing just released a custom beer in memory of Josh Hayes, who lost his battle with colon cancer 8 months ago. His wife Jennifer Hayes joins us with more on how your purchase gives back to colon cancer early education and early detection.

abcnews4.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colon Cancer#Early Education#Food Drink#Beverages#Holy City Brewing#Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkswydaily.com

Virginia Beer Company Celebrates Pride with Friends Of Dorothy Hazy IPA

EDGE DISTRICT — Beer, people, purpose. These are the three priorities the Virginia Beer Company (VBC) holds close to its heart. So when an opportunity sprang up to craft a beer that embodied all of these qualities and support the LGBTQ+ community, co-founder of VBC, Robby Willey, said that it was just the natural thing to do.
Drinksbrewpublic.com

Double Mountain Brewing Releases Splendor Single Hop IPA

A new single hop seasonal IPA arrives from Double Mountain Brewery with the debut of Splendor Single Hop IPA. Matt Swihart, Double Mountain Brewery Owner and Brewmaster, created this year’s single hop IPA that highlights an experimental hop variety. This new hop was brought to Double Mountain from the Experimental Hop Breeding Program and is one that excites Swihart.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Non-Alcoholic Blood Orange IPAs

For Pride Month, non-alcoholic craft beer brewer Athletic Brewing Company created Rainbow Wall, a blood orange IPA, in partnership with World Cup Gold medalist and LGBTQI+ activist Alex Johnson. The non-alcoholic beer is named after a mountain face in Nevada and it's known as one of the most challenging climbs in the area, as well as one of Johnson's favorite spots. The refreshing, easy-drinking citrusy beer is described as slightly hazy, bright and refreshing with a zesty finish and just 70 calories. Perfect for consuming after a hard workout, the non-alcoholic IPA is great for safe climbing and carb intake.
Saint Louis, MOBrewbound.com

WellBeing and 4 Hands Brewing Co. Collaborate on Non-Alcoholic IPA

St. Louis, MO – 4 Hands Brewing Co, an award-winning craft brewer, and WellBeing Brewing Co, a leading non-alcoholic craft brewer, are launching a collaboration brew focusing on mental health this summer. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hope For The Day, a nonprofit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education.
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

Gravity Heights brew pub’s June Gloom IPA returns

In honor of the state’s official reopening on June 15, Gravity Heights brew pub in Sorrento Mesa will bring back its June Gloom Hazy IPA. Not available since the stay-at-home orders hit in December, June Gloom will return in four-packs of cans and on tap. Also in the beer lineup...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Beer news: Cold IPAs, She Knows Beer and a Sheetz milkshake brew

Would a Cold IPA taste good right now? Who knows, if you’ve never had one. We’re not describing the temperature of a regular India pale ale. Cold IPA is a new style of beer — basically, a light pilsner that’s heavy on hops like a hazy or New England-style IPA — and two Pittsburgh-breweries are releasing versions.
DrinksBrewbound.com

AleSmith and Alvarado Street Brewery Introduce IPA Inspired by Aussie and NZ Hops

SAN DIEGO & MONTEREY, CA – AleSmith Brewing Company and their buddies at Alvarado Street Brewery are shaking things up with a new West Coast-style IPA inspired by Aussie and New Zealand hops. Crafted to hopped perfection, Oso Under is teeming with brightness, curbed by a dry finish, and infused with Galaxy, Vic Secret and Nelson hops all the way from “down under.”
Portland, ORBrewbound.com

Hopworks Releases Totally Chill Hazy IPA

PORTLAND, Ore. – Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB), the first B Corp brewery in the Pacific Northwest, has released its summer seasonal, Totally Chill Hazy IPA. “There’s nothing like finishing a long day of mountain biking in the sun and cracking open a can of Totally Chill,” Christian Ettinger, Founder and Brewmaster at Hopworks, said from atop his bike. “We designed this beer with summer in mind and hope it becomes your sunset sipper this season!”
Drinksbrewpublic.com

Ninkasi Brewing Releases Hazematic Hazy IPA in The G.O.A.T. Pack

EUGENE, Ore.— Ninkasi Brewing Company has launched Hazematic Hazy IPA, available exclusively in 12oz. cans in The G.O.A.T. Pack and on draft throughout Ninkasi’s distribution footprint. Hazematic replaces Juicy Domination in The G.O.A.T. Pack lineup, which is now available in its own 6-pack. Hazematic is another success from Ninkasi Brewing’s...
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

Sierra Nevada Dankful IPA supports local nonprofits

There are plenty of ways to say thank you—greeting cards, baked goods, a simple handshake—but Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. opted for beer. A recent addition to their year-round lineup is called Dankful IPA, and it’s all about hops and gratitude. On the 12-ounce can, below the hand-drawn letters of “Dankful,” a wavy ribbon declares “Generously Hoppy.”
San Francisco, CABrewbound.com

21st Amendment Brewery Releases New Imperial Hazy IPA

San Francisco, Calif. – An ode to inventiveness and the genius inside us all, the 21st Amendment Brewery brews a new Double IPA in its hop-forward Tasty lineup for the nationwide release of Tasty Double Hazy IPA (8.5% ABV) in June 2021. The creative packaging artwork for Tasty Double Hazy IPA features Founding Father and polymath Ben Franklin lying in a field of hops following one of his famed kite experiments. Franklin was a brilliant mind fostering one big idea after another. In tandem, 21st Amendment was struck with a clever idea of its own to expand their popular Tasty line-of-beers to include a hopped-up Imperial Hazy IPA.
DrinksWTOP

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Slow Bullet IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Slow Bullet IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Greg’s pairing suggestions: Green veggies, pesto dishes, shrimp pasta, chicken salad, and...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Schlafly IPA, Hazy Grapefruit IPA, Low Cal IPA, and West Coast IPA

St. Louis’s Schlafly Beer recently dropped a new variety pack called Hoptic Visions, featuring four different IPAs — one a standby, three new, experimental releases. Schlafly IPA – This is the year-round OG, and I have to say I really like it. The approachable brew balances east and west coast styles, offering ample fruit in the form of fresh orange and lemon peel notes, but is balanced by a modest spray of hops that offers a piney but wholly approachable level of bitterness. Lightly peppery with notes of grains of paradise — which is not something I ever say — it finishes clean… and weighs in at a mere 5% abv. Lovely. A.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Stephanie Hayes

You are at the movies. The real movies. There's that smell. Popcorn with electric butter, rivers of soda, wayward Junior Mints and sweaty hands. The carpet is still ugly, and prices are still high. Posters in white lights advertise things you've seen at home. You watched "Godzilla vs. Kong" from...
Oregon City, ORBrewbound.com

Coin Toss & Montavilla Release Collaborative Frosted Cereal IPA

OREGON CITY, Ore./PORTLAND, Ore. — Back by popular demand after a three-year hiatus, Catch A Tiger IPA is on the prowl once again. A collaboration between Montavilla Brew Works and Coin Toss Brewing, this limited-run IPA is brewed with 30 pounds of frosted flakes cereal, an innovation inspired by a shared history between the two brewery owners.
Hayes, SDPosted by
Hayes Bulletin

Events on the Hayes calendar

1. Pierre Trappers Baseball; 2. 4th of July Rodeo; 3. Pierre Players presents Man of La Mancha; 4. Pierre, South Dakota — College ID ME; 5. Fort Pierre Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas;
West, TXsanantoniomag.com

Roadmap Brewing IPA Supports Mental Health Awareness

For Roadmap Brewing co-owner Dustin Baker, the release of its new West Coast–style IPA this month is about more than just a good brew. Dubbed “Things We Don’t Say,” the beer was created as part of a national initiative for mental health awareness and is inspired by Baker’s childhood friend Chase, who took his own life at the age of 12. Baker also wanted to impart onto his Roadmap Brewing team the importance of paying attention to mental health. “We have an extremely small staff here which allows us to be nimble and fast, but it also means that people are often playing in multiple roles and being pulled in different directions,” he says. “We want to make sure that everyone in the immediate and extended Roadmap family knows that it’s OK to be mentally worn down as a result of the madness that the world throws your way. It’s not always something that people want to talk about, but if we can spark the tough conversation by simply releasing a beer, then that’s what we want to do.” Set to debut on June 18 (what would’ve been Chase’s 31st birthday), Things We Don’t Say has an approachable bitterness with notes of grapefruit and pine, says Baker. The beer’s label will feature artwork by Chase, and proceeds will go to nonprofit Hope for the Day, the organizers of the Things We Don’t Say initiative, and another local nonprofit chosen by Chase’s family.