Krazy Hayes IPA

For Roadmap Brewing co-owner Dustin Baker, the release of its new West Coast–style IPA this month is about more than just a good brew. Dubbed “Things We Don’t Say,” the beer was created as part of a national initiative for mental health awareness and is inspired by Baker’s childhood friend Chase, who took his own life at the age of 12. Baker also wanted to impart onto his Roadmap Brewing team the importance of paying attention to mental health. “We have an extremely small staff here which allows us to be nimble and fast, but it also means that people are often playing in multiple roles and being pulled in different directions,” he says. “We want to make sure that everyone in the immediate and extended Roadmap family knows that it’s OK to be mentally worn down as a result of the madness that the world throws your way. It’s not always something that people want to talk about, but if we can spark the tough conversation by simply releasing a beer, then that’s what we want to do.” Set to debut on June 18 (what would’ve been Chase’s 31st birthday), Things We Don’t Say has an approachable bitterness with notes of grapefruit and pine, says Baker. The beer’s label will feature artwork by Chase, and proceeds will go to nonprofit Hope for the Day, the organizers of the Things We Don’t Say initiative, and another local nonprofit chosen by Chase’s family.