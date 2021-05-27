Blanche Moore named 2021 Henrico Christmas Mother

2021 Henrico Christmas Mother Blanch Moore

The Henrico Christmas Mother Council recently announced that Blanche Moore will serve as the 2021 Henrico Christmas Mother. Moore has worked for IBM, GE, Job Corps, and Henrico County Public Schools and joined the Henrico Christmas Mother Council in 2015 as an annual member.

During her time on the council, she has served in a number of roles, including as recording secretary, historian, and co-chair of the books committee. Before joining the Henrico Christmas Mother, she spent more than 40 years volunteering at a variety of organizations, including Senior Connections (a division of The Capital Agency on Aging) and First Shiloh Baptist Church of Mechanicsville, where she worked with youth and finance ministries. She’s also worked with the homeless population through her current church, St. Peter Baptist in Glen Allen, where she serves with the Missions and Evangelism Ministry.

Moore and her husband, Dr. Roland Moore, have been residents of Henrico County for the past 48 years. They are alumni of Virginia Union University.

The Henrico Christmas Mother program provides food, new clothing, books, toys, and other gift items to qualifying Henrico County families with children, seniors, and adults with disabilities during the holiday season – a tradition that began in 1942.

For details about the program, including how to apply for help or make a donation to help others, visit www.henricochristmasmother.org or call (804) 236-9741.