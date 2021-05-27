Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Once Detailed the Best Advice He Could Give His 25-Year-Old Self

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone wishes they could go back in time and talk to their younger self. Even “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck wondered what he would tell himself. Tom Selleck at 25-years-old was a very different man than he is at 76-years-old. For one, Selleck was just at the start of his career at 25. He was trying to break into the acting genre and struggling with unemployment as he pursued his dream. At 70, Selleck was starring on “Blue Bloods” and had already experienced major successes with “Magnum P.I.” and “Three Men and a Baby.”

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

96K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Private Investigator#Magnum P I#Hawaiian#Man#Stardom#Advice#Moments#Men#Time#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

What 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Does When Season Ends

When Tom Selleck is not in New York filming new episodes of Blue Bloods, the living legend heads back to his ranch in Ventura, California. Selleck, 76, called the ranch his "retreat" from work in an interview last year. Selleck stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods, which wrapped up its 11th season on Friday night. The show will be back in the fall though.
MoviesThe Independent

Old trailer: M Night Shyamalan next movie looks like his best in 20 years

Since the release of The Sixth Sense in 1999, M Night Shyamalan has carved out a reputation as Hollywood’s twistiest writer and director. After the success of his Unbreakable trilogy, Shyamalan returns this July with his latest film Old, an adaptation of the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.
TV Seriesswiowanewssource.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Boss on Joe Hill’s Future, the Reagans’ Tension & Early Plans for Season 12

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the two-part Blue Bloods Season 11 finale, “The End” and “Justifies the Means.”]. Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the son of the late Joe Reagan — and grandson of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and nephew of Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and Jamie (Will Estes) — returns in the Season 11 finale, and he needs help from his family.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Tom Hiddleston Talks Loki: Who He Was and Who He Could Become

On June 9, a new series will premiere on Disney+ that takes a look at one of the most popular villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the God of Mischief, Loki. The series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and involve Loki in alternate timelines and the havoc he wreaks and his dealings with the Time Variance Authority.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Friends: Reunion lands a release date! All six stars are back to reminisce over the hit TV show as they are joined by Reese Witherspoon and Tom Selleck: 'Could we BE any more excited?'

The highly anticipated Friends reunion has a release date on HBO Max: May 27. A teaser clip was shared on Thursday showing all six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - from the back as they walk arm-in-arm on a studio lot with the theme song I'll Be There For You playing at a slower temp.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

Father Figures: Best Dad He Could Be

He was a single father of four after my mom died in 1995 due to complications with MS. We were all between the ages of 6-16 and he vowed to my mom he would be the best dad he could be. He was there for every sporting event, play, and...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The Greatest Action TV Series of the 1980s

Marvelous Videos presents the greatest action series of the 1980s…. The 80s have been the source of so much pop culture influence, and looking back at the products that emerged during it, it’s not hard to see why. You had horror, science fiction, comedy, and cyberpunk all spawn at some point or another during this period.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Boys’ Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy (Photo)

“The Boys” has finally revealed the long-awaited first look at “Supernatural” alum Jensen Ackles suited up as Soldier Boy, a fan-favorite character from the comics the raunchy Amazon Prime Video superhero series is based on. “He’s the f’n Captain now, America,” reads the Monday tweet accompanying the first photos of...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Anna Faris shares marriage advice she hopes her eight-year-old son follows when he’s older

Anna Faris has revealed the piece of relationship advice she hopes to pass down to her son Jack.The House Bunny star opened up about her past relationships and marriages while speaking with Glennon Doyle during a recent episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.According to Faris, who married her first husband Ben Indra in 2004 when she was 27, before divorcing and later marrying Chris Pratt in 2009, who she shares eight-year-old son Jack with, she would encourage her son not to get married young.“I don’t know if it’s too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but...
CelebritiesKTVB

Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Gets Married, Hoda Kotb and More 'Today' Stars Attend

Congratulations, Courtney Roker! Al Roker's 34-year-old daughter and Wesley Laga tied the knot over the weekend at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey. Proud dad Al took to Instagram to share beautiful family photos from the special day, writing, "A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess @ouichefroker and @djweslaga with @debrobertsabc and #maidofhonor @cleilapatra and #groomsman @nick.roker155."
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Wayne Brady Roots for Late Alex Trebek to Win Emmy for ‘Best Game Show Host’

American actor and game show host Wayne Brady is incredibly honoured to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy alongside Alex Trebek. The star recently described how he has been rooting for the late game show host to win the award. TMZ asked Wayne for his reactions on being nominated alongside the late legendary ‘Jeopardy!’ host for outstanding game show host.
MoviesYardbarker

Chris Pratt shares which of his movies is his 8-year-old son's favorite: 'He's a great critic'

Chris Pratt's next movie The Tomorrow War is rated PG-13, but his eight-year-old son Jack will probably watch it anyway. "He sees them all," Pratt said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when DeGeneres asked if Jack has seen any of his dad's movies. "Yeah, he does. Even the ones that he shouldn't see. He's a great critic. He's starting to become a bit of a movie buff. We watch movies all the time. That's like our thing that we do."
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

The Boys - Season 3 - First Look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

FIRST LOOK AT JENSEN ACKLES AS SOLDIER BOY IN SEASON 3 OF AMAZON ORIGINAL "THE BOYS" Amazon Prime Video released today the long awaited first-look of Jensen Ackles in the Soldier Boy supersuit for Season 3 of the hit series THE BOYS. The Super Suit was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Is Gregory Jbara Leaving Blue Bloods?

‘Blue Bloods’ is a police procedural series that revolves around an Irish-American family, the Reagans, working in various departments of law enforcement. The family patriarch is New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), who must balance aspects of his professional and personal lives to fulfill his duty to the best of his abilities. Sometimes, the pressure can be too much for Frank, and it is in situations like these that his close friend Garrett Moore provides him support. However, a recent conflict between the two friends has sparked rumors that actor Gregory Jbara, who essays the part of Garrett, is set to depart the series. Is there any truth to these rumors? Allow us to provide you with the answers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tom Selleck's Daughter Hannah Rocks Beige Pants That Flatter Her Long Legs

Tom Selleck’s daughter Hannah Selleck showed off her unique fashion sense in a new Instagram photo. The celebrity equestrian looked dashing in a pair of lovely beige pants. Tom Selleck’s daughter Hannah Selleck recently raised the heat on her Instagram timeline with an impressive photo. She showed off her killer fashion sense, rocking a beige and white ensemble.