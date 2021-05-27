‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Once Detailed the Best Advice He Could Give His 25-Year-Old Self
Everyone wishes they could go back in time and talk to their younger self. Even “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck wondered what he would tell himself. Tom Selleck at 25-years-old was a very different man than he is at 76-years-old. For one, Selleck was just at the start of his career at 25. He was trying to break into the acting genre and struggling with unemployment as he pursued his dream. At 70, Selleck was starring on “Blue Bloods” and had already experienced major successes with “Magnum P.I.” and “Three Men and a Baby.”outsider.com