‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Once Detailed the Best Advice He Could Give His 25-Year-Old Self

‘Blue Bloods’ is a police procedural series that revolves around an Irish-American family, the Reagans, working in various departments of law enforcement. The family patriarch is New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), who must balance aspects of his professional and personal lives to fulfill his duty to the best of his abilities. Sometimes, the pressure can be too much for Frank, and it is in situations like these that his close friend Garrett Moore provides him support. However, a recent conflict between the two friends has sparked rumors that actor Gregory Jbara, who essays the part of Garrett, is set to depart the series. Is there any truth to these rumors? Allow us to provide you with the answers.