Henrico County, VA

Final day of COVID-19 vaccinations at Richmond Raceway is May 27

By Tom Lappas
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 17 days ago
Officials prepare COVID-19 vaccines at Richmond Raceway during an event Feb. 27, 2021. (Photo by Dave Pearson for the Henrico Citizen)

Thursday is the final day of COVID-19 vaccinations at Richmond Raceway, where officials have administered more than 160,000 shots during the past four months.

Henrico County is shutting down the site after Thursday’s walk-up event concludes at 6 p.m. The final session will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 or older who attends. Attendees should enter at Gate 7 of the raceway, 600 East Laburnum Avenue.

In total, Henrico residents now have received a total of more than 306,000 doses of vaccine; more than 176,000 have received at least one dose, and nearly 142,000 (nearly 43% of all county residents) are fully vaccinated.

Having offered vaccinations to everyone on the pre-registration list several weeks ago and having held a number of walk-up events since then, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are continuing to shift their strategy away from mass vaccination events and into smaller community-based efforts. Those efforts, health officials hope, will allow them to simplify the process for people who want to be vaccinated but who weren’t able to pre-register, didn’t want to pre-register or simply couldn’t find the time to make it to a mass vaccination event.

The growing vaccination numbers have slowed the incidence of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Henrico to a mere trickle; the county is averaging only 12 new confirmed cases per day during the most recent seven-day period – its lowest rate since the pandemic began 14 months ago.

Positivity percentages among those who have been tested for COVID in Henrico during the most recent seven-day period were similar minuscule as of May 23: 2.4% for PCR testing encounters and 3.1% for rapid testing encounters.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
Related
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 10, 2021

Henrico Schools officials ponder a pre-Labor Day start; HCPS faces its largest bus driver shortage in a decade; county officials plan “transformational” projects with federal funding; a fundraising auction this weekend will benefit J.R. Tucker High School students; 6 Henrico County high school student athletes were recognized in the annual Times Dispatch/Sports Backers Scholar Athlete Awards ceremony; Keep Virginia Beautiful awards grants to two local organizations.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Talking to strangers

One Small Step, a national nonprofit dedicated to preserving American stories, aims to connect people across political affiliations to bridge differences and see one another as human beings. Launched by StoryCorps at the end of 2020, the organization matches participants with a stranger who holds a differing point of view...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico eyes ‘transformational’ moves with federal pandemic funding for education, infrastructure, other projects

Henrico officials shared a “good news tour” of updates about federal community project funding and transportation project funding submissions with the Henrico Board of Supervisors at a work session on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Schnurman, assistant to the county manager and Henrico’s legislative liaison, summarized current projects that Henrico legislators and...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

More than 500 Henrico students combine on virtual choral video

A soaring video version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” combines the voices of more than 500 Henrico County Public Schools students in an ambitious artistic response to racial strife and national division. The video creates a seamless rendition of the Simon and Garfunkel classic made from hundreds of individual home recordings from choral students who attend each of the school division’s nine high schools.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

State grants awarded for dam safety and flood protection in Henrico, elsewhere

Virginia will award $726,000 in grants to support 57 dam safety and flood protection activities around the state, including several projects in Henrico. Grants are provided through the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. The Virginia Resources Authority manages the fund on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

ECPI introduces virtual vaccine passports

ECPI University, a private college with two campuses in Henrico, has implemented a digital vaccine passport system. The Virginia-based college rolled out its own digital vaccination certificate, dubbed “VAX PASS,” to easily identify students and staff who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The digital pass allows vaccinated people to move...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Richmond Raceway to be at full capacity for September race weekend

Richmond Raceway will open its grandstands and FanGrounds to full capacity for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 10-11, track officials announced this week. There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed in attendance for the Go Bowling 250 at 2:30 p.m., Sept. 11 or the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series Playoff race at 7:30 p.m.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Hello from Henrico’s new education reporter

After spending six hours sitting on the grassy shoulder of I-95 with my cat and a broken down moving truck, I’ve made it to Henrico. I moved here last week from Sarasota, Fla. to take on this role as education reporter for the Henrico Citizen. I’ll be covering a wide variety of education topics, with a special focus on educational equity, through the lenses of race, geography, social class and economy, among others.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Blanche Moore named 2021 Henrico Christmas Mother

The Henrico Christmas Mother Council recently announced that Blanche Moore will serve as the 2021 Henrico Christmas Mother. Moore has worked for IBM, GE, Job Corps, and Henrico County Public Schools and joined the Henrico Christmas Mother Council in 2015 as an annual member. During her time on the council,...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Belmont is back

From a storied past to a period of decline and doubt about its future, the century-old Belmont Golf Course snagged a solid foothold Monday on its path toward a comeback. On hand to witness and celebrate the grand re-opening of “this re-imagined Belmont,” as county manager John Vithoulkas called it, were a host of county officials, community leaders, and golfers of all ages – including a group of students of First Tee – Greater Richmond.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Spanberger to host telephone town hall May 27

U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host a public telephone town hall meeting May 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to address issues faced by Central Virginia veterans. The virtual event also will be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website at spanberger.house.gov/live and on her Facebook page. During the event,...