Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Kayce Dutton Take On a New Role if Monica Actress Kelsey Asbille Exits the Show?

By Halle Ames
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7nQ5_0aDObpbG00

What will become of our beloved Yellowstone cowboy Kayce Dutton if his wife, Monica Long, played by Kelsey Asbille, exits the show?

With the recent news that Yellowstone‘s Monica actress Kelsey Asbille could be leaving the show for greener pastures, what does this mean for the series?

Asbille will be joining a star-studded cast for a role on the new thriller series, Gaslight. Will her character be killed off of Yellowstone so she can free up her schedule for the new show?

Monica Flirts With Death

This would not be the first time Monica Long has almost met her doom on Yellowstone. While she was walking into the school where she teaches, Monica stopped to break up a fight. She got hit and fell to the ground very hard, causing some devastating head injuries.

Following the accident, she has a realization about the evils on the Yellowstone ranch and parts with Kayce. The cowboy quickly loses his wife, who he hopelessly loves, and his only son. After a few episodes, the two rekindle their love.

Fast forward to when her car broke down on the side of the road, and a creepy serial killer picked her up. He takes Monica to the middle of nowhere to rape and kill her, but thankfully one of Yellowstone‘s most beloved characters, Mo, kills the man and saves Monica.

Sheesh! And now you are telling me that poor woman is going to go through even more? How much more can one person take? Well, potentially not much.

But what will become of Kayce if his wife dies? What will happen to Tate? Kayce isn’t exactly parent-of-the-year or a great role model. How will he be as a single parent?

Or does Kayce die, and Monica can finally stop choosing between the reservation and the ranch? Kayce’s fate is already hanging in the balance from Yellowstone’s season three finale. Will the heartbroken widow return to the Broken Rock Reservation and eventually get written out of the show?

Reddit Backs Up Yellowstone Theory

Some Yellowstone fans on Reddit weighed in on the theory of Monica’s death. They said it keeps with the Dutton’s cursed tradition.

“I don’t expect her to be around much longer. I could honestly see her dying in whatever is jumping off at the ranch. But her death would solve multiple plot problems. The Dutton curse of becoming a widower (Both John and John’s father lost their wives) That would essentially give Kayce both the freedom and a reason to run for Governor.”

If the family tradition continues, it will be Monica that would tragically die, leaving Kayce to deal with the aftermath. Lee was never married, and Jamie is having some serious commitment issues at the moment. Beth was hoping to get married to Rip, but fans are unsure if she survives the explosion in her office.

Furthermore, running for Governor has been something Kayce has secretly considered, but his family commitments have stopped him from leaping into politics.

“He began to develop a bit at the end of S3 while settling into his new office, but until then, he’s literally been the exact same throughout the series.”

Does this mean Monica is holding him back, and her death will give Kayce room to grow throughout the series?

We will just have to continue to wait for season four of Yellowstone to air. ANY DAY NOW…..

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

96K+
Followers
11K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Asbille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Show#Rape#Star#Gaslight#Yellowstone Theory#Kayce Room#Walking#Greener Pastures#Head Injuries#Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Drops New Snap of Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton With Thought-Provoking Caption

Yellowstone is wondering “what Kayce is thinking about…” in their latest update for fans. We’ll bet it’s *ahem* the Season 4 trailer and/or release date…. It feels petty at this point, but c’mon, Paramount! Hit us with a trailer, already! Or a teaser at the least? Yellowstone fans are dying for any glimpse of Season 4, and with nothing in sight for all of 2021 so far, the angst is strong.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Spoke Out on Why Jamie Will Never Get the Love Kayce Gets from John Dutton

In this tell-all, midseason Yellowstone interview, Jamie Dutton’s Wes Bentley gets candid on the damaging Dutton family dynamics. Oh, Jamie. What a tangled web you weave. In our previous coverage for Daily Caller‘s sit-down with Yellowstone actor Wes Bentley, we touch on how he doesn’t think Jamie “can ever let go of this feeling of loyalty to his family,” despite his penchant for “self service.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Jamie Dutton Choose His Girlfriend, Unborn Baby After Cutting Ties with His Family?

Will Jamie Dutton have to choose between his family and the ranch or his girlfriend and unborn baby on “Yellowstone” season four?. “Yellowstone” has sent us on an emotional rollercoaster these past three seasons. I’m not sure how much more my mental stability can take. Most recently, Jamie Dutton has had a lifetime’s worth of events happen in just a few seasons. Let me catch you up.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Actor Wes Bentley Revealed Whether or Not He Empathizes with Jamie Dutton

In this tell-all Yellowstone Season 3 interview, Jamie Dutton’s Wes Bentley finally revealed if he identifies with any part of his slippery character. So far, we’ve touched on Wes Bentley’s thoughts on Jamie’s journey through Seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone, how he can’t seem to “let go” of his loyalty to a toxic family, and if he feels his Dutton son will ever earn the love of his father through his fascinating sit-down with Daily Caller.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Kelsey Asbille, Jessica Rothe to star in 'Gaslight' TV series

May 24 (UPI) -- QCODE announced Monday that a TV series based on their Gaslight podcast is in development. Jessica Rothe and Kelsey Asbille are attached to star. Gaslight was about a missing woman who reappears years after disappearing as a high school senior. Miles Joris-Peyrafitte created the podcast and will write all episodes of the first season.
Montana StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Casting Taking Place for Extras in the Hit Series in Montana

While we anxiously await a brand new season of “Yellowstone,” producers have an eye on the modern western drama’s future. “Yellowstone” officials recently put out a call for extras to join the cast for filming purposes next month. The Paramount Network series plans on filming a few scenes in Hamilton, Montana, in June. In the casting call, producers are looking to record a scene that has to be pushed back due to unexpected snowfall. Producers will also be filming a protest scene over the span of two days and are looking for extras to play various roles. Roles for extras include protestors, media members, FBI agents and police officers. A full list of requirements for “Yellowstone” can be found on the Yellowstone Extras Facebook page. Individuals applying for roles as extras will be subject to COVID-19 testing, the Facebook post notes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does Willa Hayes Have a Husband Secretly Helping Her Take Down the Duttons?

“Yellowstone” is (hopefully) just a few short weeks from premiering its fourth and newest seasons and the theories are coming in fast. The third season finale of “Yellowstone” threw viewers for a loop that is still being talked about. Throughout the show’s hiatus, fans of the Paramount Network series have speculated on who is behind attacks on the Dutton Family. Three members of the Dutton family were ambushed by unknown assailants as the final seconds of season three tick away. Watchers are also left to ponder who of their favorite characters are dead and which are alive. It is obviously the biggest “Yellowstone” question as we head into a new season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Beth Dutton Secretly Making Ranch Insanely Wealthy Through Tactic Dismissed by Jamie?

Early on in Yellowstone, Jamie became livid with Beth for using the family ranch as an “investor,” but could this end up saving the family down the line?. Oh, Duttons. What a tangled web you weave. None more so than patriarch John Dutton, his only daughter Beth, and his adopted “black sheep” of a son, Jamie. As our premise notes, Beth took a risk with her family’s ranch at some point in their past, using the property and its assets as an “investor” to build capital. Jamie was furious with her, but outside of that, we really don’t know much else.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Is Kayce Going to Cash in on a Major Favor He’s Due From Walker in Season 4?

As we grow closer to the start of a new “Yellowstone” season, fans of the hit Paramount Network series are ramping up the speculation. While we don’t have an official date for the premiere of the fourth season, we believe it is coming soon. “Yellowstone” producers have long said to expect a June premiere, and now June is a day away. The long wait has not deterred fans from theorizing about what might happen in the new season. Online forum communities are full of fans taking guesses on what lies ahead for our favorite “Yellowstone” characters.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Would the Show Be Entirely Different If Beth Went Back and Changed One Decision?

Would the “Yellowstone” series be entirely different if Beth could reverse the clock and change one small decision?. Life is full of those moments where you could look back, and if you change one minor detail, everything would have been different. If Allie never went to the fair, she may have never met Noah (yes, I’m talking about the Notebook). What if the Titanic watchman warned the captain that they were headed straight for a massive iceberg a minute earlier? Movie over? No movie at all? Just another successful ship ride across the Atlantic? I’m telling you, it’s all about the little moments.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: What Does Cole Hauser Moving His Family to New State Mean for His Future on the Show?

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his family are on the move and that could be a positive sign for fans of the show. On Yellowstone, Hauser plays the rough and tough cowboy Rip Wheeler to near perfection. Hauser’s character has become a fan favorite and one of the most popular actors on the Paramount Network series. It was recently reported that the Hauser family would be on the move.