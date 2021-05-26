The Public Charge Ruling and Its Effects On Clients

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is releasing $166.6 million in FY’21 funding for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). In total, $1.1 billion will be available through LIHWAP grants from the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act and the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. LIWHAP grantees may use these funds to assist low-income households, particularly those with the lowest incomes, that pay a high proportion of household income for drinking water and wastewater services, by providing funds to owners or operators of public water systems or treatment works to reduce arrearages of and rates charged to such households for such services. Up to 100 percent of the funding can also be carried over for obligations in FY’22 and FY’23. For more information, view the state and territorial FY’21 allocations here, read the press release, and visit the LIHWAP website.