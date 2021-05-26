Cancel
Domestic Violence & Housing Advocacy Starting Walk-ins

By Jemma Riedel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYWCA Spokane is pleased to announce that starting Monday, June 7, our Domestic Violence (DV) and Housing Advocates are accepting walk-in clients. This service will be available to survivors of intimate partner violence at our main location at 930 N Monroe St, Spokane WA 99201 on Mondays from 9:00am to 12:00pm (noon).

