How Emerging Economies Can Pursue Green Recoveries
Leaders around the world are seeking to address the health and economic fallouts of the COVID-19 crisis, while also confronting the reality of the climate crisis. Responding to this combination of crises will require decisive action. Recent analyses suggest that implementing green strategies for pandemic recovery along with ambitious climate policies can have positive short-run and long-term effects in terms of jobs, poverty reduction, GDP growth, and social and equity goals.www.wri.org