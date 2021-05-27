How Emerging Economies Can Pursue Green Recoveries

Recovery in trade is strong and sustained with year-on-year growth both in exports and in imports for top ten economies. Data for March 2021 shows an increase in exports for all top ten states that have already reported the data; exports grew year-on-year from 12.7% for the U.S. up to 33.2% for the UK; only three countries reported data for April 2021 - the year-on-year increase is equal to 31.7% for China, 41.2% for South Korea and 50.5% for Brazil; American and British exports have grown year-on-year for the first time in a year or more; the recovery in exports seems to be already sustained for Brazil and Canada (consistent growth 3rd month in a row)