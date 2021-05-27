Cancel
The National World II Memorial needs millions of dollars of repair work. Here’s one plan to fix it

By Lianna Brown
Military Times
Military Times
 11 days ago
A decade and a half after it was unveiled, the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., has begun to deteriorate, and in response, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has proposed legislation to help raise millions of dollars in needed repair funds. The Greatest Generation Memorial Act, introduced by...

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

