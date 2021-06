Tadej Pogacar is set to lead UAE Team Emirates in the Tour of Slovenia, in preparation for the Tour de France. The winner of the 2020 edition of the French grand tour will continue his preparation for the 2021 race in his home town at the Tour of Slovenia. The young talent will have next to him two former winners of the race: Diego Ulissi -who won it in 2019, the latest edition of the race- and Rafal Majka -the rider who won it in 2017.