New Orleans, LA

Hurricane Punch

RecipeGirl
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Punch is a party punch version of the classic popular Hurricane cocktail made famous in the New Orleans French Quarter. Since the my Hurricane Cocktail recipe has been so popular over the years, I felt it was high time I made a punch version of the Hurricane. Usually there are at least a few people who want to enjoy this cocktail when they’re being made, so making a whole pitcher of Hurricane Punch is a much easier option than making the cocktails one by one. This recipe makes 10 cups of punch.

