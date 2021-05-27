Phillies prospect watch: Cornelius Randolph breaking through, Mick Abel, Bryson Stott finding groove

Bryson Stott started his 2021 season off with a bang! Stott played 22 games with the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. He slashed .288/.453/.548 along with 5 home runs and 22 walks. In High-A ball, he has stayed to his description of being able to hit to all fields while having an advanced approach at the plate to see a lot of pitches. In college, he walked more times than he stuck out. That alone would immediately help the big club as they strike out 10+ times a night. He is now being moved up to Double-A Reading where he can continue his development into hopefully being ready to compete for the big club by next season.