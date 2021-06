The following is from The Cherry Hill Environmental Board:. The Cherry Hill Environmental Board has just registered the Barclay Farmstead Community Garden as a National Wildlife Federation Wildlife Habitat. There are now four public lands areas and more than 130 private properties designated as NWF Habitats within the township. The gardens, open space and water sources within these areas provide food, water and cover for pollinators, amphibians and other valuable native wildlife species. By continuing to certify properties within the township, Cherry Hill is on its way to becoming one of 135 towns in the country to hold the distinction of being certified as a NWF Wildlife Habitat Community. Providing for native wildlife helps purify our air and waterways and attain better crop yields in our farms and gardens.