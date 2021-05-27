How to Get Your Music Noticed Online: 5 Tips for Artists
Music consumption, like most things these days, has moved to be predominantly online. Making your music available for the general public to stream is a must for independent artists looking to build a fanbase. There are millions of listeners out there, but what are the best ways to get your music in front of them and turn them into loyal followers? Below we’ve listed five important methods to successfully get your music listened to and enjoyed online.plus.pointblankmusicschool.com