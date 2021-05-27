Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County Declares State of Emergency Over Water Shortage

sarasotamagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarasota County has declared a state of emergency due to dry conditions and water shortage. The order includes a temporary residential burn ban and a ban on residential lawn irrigation using potable water and is effective county-wide until further notice. County officials say they saw demand for 31 million gallons of water on Tuesday—a new record. More than 50 percent of that water went into the environment, officials say, mostly in the form of irrigation.

www.sarasotamagazine.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortage#Potable Water#Drought#Water Pressure#State Of Emergency#County Officials#State Officials#Fire Officials#The Peace River Authority#Manatee County#River#Bee Ridge Road#Demand#Lawn#Environment#Multiple External Factors#Normal Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

EDITORIAL: We can't put off fixing River Road

OUR POSITION: River Road may be the most dangerous highway in Sarasota County and we need to move with more urgency to widen it. Remember how relieved and happy so many of us were to hear funding for widening River Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 was approved?. The...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

FDEM ending COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast

SARASOTA - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is ending COVID-19 testing sites. Drive-thru testing at 5400 Bradenton Road will end testing operations Sunday, May 16th, at 5PM, or when daily capacity is reached. This is in addition to the walk-up testing at the Robert. L Taylor Community Complex which...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Mapping out River Road's future

The future of River Road is a tale of two roads. A major transportation route in South Sarasota County, River Road is traveled daily by thousands. Even though it’s two lanes for most of its length, it serves as a main transportation route for commuters, visitors and truck drivers, since it connects Interstate 75, U.S. 41 and State Road 776.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Seven definitive Sarasota County historical attractions

Not only does Sarasota County have a wealth of natural beauty, it’s also home to a rich history. So, if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, or you’re just a history buff, we’ve put together a list of the seven must-see historical destinations in Sarasota County. Sarasota Classic...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

2 people transported to Sarasota Memorial after nursing home fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department has responded to a 2-alarm fire that took place early Saturday morning at the Fountains at Lake Pointe nursing home. The fire happened near the 3200 block of Lake Pointe Boulevard and South Beneva Road at around 9:30am. Officials say the...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Plantation foundation assists Child Protection Center

VENICE - The Plantation Community Foundation of Venice awarded a $4,400 grant to the Sarasota-based Child Protection Center to support its Personal Safety and Community Awareness Program. It will use new technology and professional video "to educate and empower children and the adults who care for them in an effort...
Sarasota County, FLsrqmagazine.com

American Rescue Plan Monies Coming to Local Governments

The American Rescue Plan is about to send a remarkable influx of federal dollars into local governments. The US Department of Treasury came out with guidance this week for $110.7 billion headed to county and city governments around the country. This is a pivotal moment for local governments and our quality of life and well-being.