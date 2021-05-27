Sarasota County Declares State of Emergency Over Water Shortage
Sarasota County has declared a state of emergency due to dry conditions and water shortage. The order includes a temporary residential burn ban and a ban on residential lawn irrigation using potable water and is effective county-wide until further notice. County officials say they saw demand for 31 million gallons of water on Tuesday—a new record. More than 50 percent of that water went into the environment, officials say, mostly in the form of irrigation.www.sarasotamagazine.com