NORTH WEBSTER – The Watershed Foundation announced the appointment of five new members to their board of directors. This brings the number of board members to 16. Lyn Crighton, executive director for TWF, said, “I am ecstatic to engage these passionate and dedicated individuals in our leadership and partnership to advance our cause – taking action for healthy lakes. They will help represent TWF and connect us with people and businesses in their networks and communities.”

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO