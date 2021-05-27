Cancel
Movies

MCU Fans Freak Out Over Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Dual Marvel Role Following Kraven Casting

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. In a stunning new development, Sony has cast former Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff project which is set to put the spotlight on one of the web slinger's most iconic villains Kraven the Hunter, and the internet collectively freaked out. The project has been in active development for quite some time now and the studio originally eyed Keanu Reeves for the part who reportedly turned down the offer several months back.

